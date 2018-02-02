Jeremy McConnell is potentially facing another spell behind bars after allegedly breaching a restraining order brought against him by ex-girlfriend Stephanie Davis, by bombarding her with a string of messages on social media.

Merseyside Police are investigating after the 27 year old Irish model apparently contacted Davis, the mother of his child, on multiple occasions in recent weeks with abusive messages, targeting her and her new boyfriend, Jacob Gill, using various social media accounts.

“[We] received an allegation that a restraining order has been breached by a 27 year old man,” a spokesperson for the Merseyside Police service told The Sun on Friday (February 2nd). “A report was received on January 12th that the man had contacted a former partner.”

Jeremy McConnell with Stephanie Davis in early 2016

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether or not the order has been breached and appropriate action will be taken.”

This action could potentially include McConnell’s phone being seized to check whether it was him that wrote the messages.

More: Jeremy McConnell jailed after skipping community service to get hair transplant

McConnell has only been out of prison for just over a month, having been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail for violating a probation order in November last year when he skipped scheduled community service in order to get a hair transplant in Turkey.

He was hit with a 20-week suspended sentence in August for beating Davis, an ex-‘Hollyoaks’ actress with whom he has a one year old son named Caben, in a cocaine-fuelled episode of violence.

Furthermore, a three-year restraining order was imposed upon him preventing him from contacting her or coming within a certain distance. Since being released, he has been on a publicity offensive to attempt to remain in the public eye, and was said to have tipped off the press before going on a recent night out.

“Jeremy has taken Steph moving on very badly, he's not dealing with it at all and has been on a downward spiral once again, and has taken to partying again very hard,” a source told The Mirror.

More: Stephanie Davis reveals heartbreaking miscarriage, blames ex Jeremy McConnell