'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is finally upon us, and with it comes a returning cast of Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and others, as well as new additions to the cast such as Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern.

In this series of interviews, the actors - alongside director Rian Johnson - open up about their roles in this fantastic franchise, the extraordinary sets and scenaries they were placed in during filming, and just what it's like to be part of such a well-loved world.

'The experience has been inexplicable, I don't know that I can give it a definition', says newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico in Episode VIII. 'I feel so many emotions all the time and I'm just trying to be really present.'

Rian Johnson was just as excited to join the second film of the new trilogy, taking over from JJ Abrams who directed 'The Force Awakens'. 'If any 'Star Wars' fan out there imagines what their reaction would be if they were asked to direct the next [film], that's how I felt', he adds. 'It came out of nowhere, I didn't see it coming.'

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill - who has starred as Luke Skywalker in the series since it began in 1977 with 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' - was really brought back home with 'The Last Jedi', especially when it came to stepping on the Millenium Falcon.

'I wasn't expecting to be so moved by it', he confessed. 'It was almost like visiting a house that I grew up in that I never expected to return to... I started getting choked up, I didn't know why.'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is in theatres now.

