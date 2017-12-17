As was expected, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' has had an incredible opening weekend in the worldwide box office, taking in $450 million across the globe and sitting just behind 2015's record-breaking 'Star Wars' release, 'The Force Awakens', which took in $529 million on its debut. That film of course did have the advantage of being the opener to a brand new trilogy, so the slight fall in opening weekend takings was to be expected.

Oscar Isaac returns for 'The Last Jedi'

Many of the millions made were in advance ticket sales, and Rian Johnson's entry into the episodic 'Star Wars' series has the United States to thank for $220 million of its opening weekend total.

'The Last Jedi' brings fan favourite new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) back into the fold, whilst old familiar faces are of course a part of the action all over again, such as Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia. The overarching narrative of the film however has been kept largely a secret, though spoilers are now creeping onto various websites and social media platforms thanks to the movie's official release.

John Boyega is also back in the role of Finn

Whilst critical reception was great, 'The Last Jedi' is currently the lowest-rated 'Star Wars' film on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, and the wider audience doesn't seem too enamoured with the direction the movie has seemed to take. Still, there are those that love the franchise and will make their own decision no matter what; when you've got a property like this, it doesn't matter what everybody else says. Audiences like to draw their own conclusions.

An overall box office performance will be a sight for sore eyes, but whether or not 'The Last Jedi' will be able to reach $2 billion across the globe is not a dead cert. It's going to be a very interesting couple of months ahead.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is in cinemas now, with 'Episode IX' scheduled for release in December 2019.