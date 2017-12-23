Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) may have failed in helping cultivate new Jedi talent, but according to a new slice of information now given to fans, he didn't get the best start when his sister refused his offer of a spot as his first Jedi padawan.

Carrie Fisher made her return as Leia in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' back in 2015

When the 'Star Wars' franchise returned for a new trilogy in 2015 with J.J. Abrams-directed flick 'The Force Awakens', fans discovered that Luke had been unsuccessful in bringing new Jedi into the world following the betrayal of one of his students. Because of the new evil he had helped to unleash upon the world, he put himself into exile and didn't let anybody know of his location. That would form the basis of the plot of 'Force Awakens', with Rey (Daisy Ridley) working under the orders of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) to find out exactly where the latter's brother had put himself.

Of course, things may have turned out a little differently if Luke had got his first wish of bringing Leia on board as his first Jedi padawan.

Writing in a new book called 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi - The Visual Dictionary', Lucasfilm Story Group head Pablo Hidalgo explained: "Skywalker’s first student was to be his sister, Leia. However, she ultimately decided that the best path for her to serve the galaxy left no room for the extended isolation of Jedi training. As Leia on her new family and senatorial politics, Luke began his travels, largely disappearing from galactic view. During his lengthy journey, Skywalker gathered disciples who would go on to become his first true students."

Despite not training under Luke in his short-lived Jedi Academy, Leia is somebody who still has a connection to the Force, as has been shown in recent movie 'The Last Jedi'. Whilst we'll keep the big details of one of the film's biggest scenes under wraps, there is one major moment that proves Leia's connection to the Force is one of the strongest we've ever seen.

With the tragic passing of Fisher late last year however, we doubt the story will be developed on screen much further in 'Episode IX'; the end to the new trilogy and a film that's set for release on December 20, 2019.

Before that however, we'll be treated to the next solo story following the success of 'Rogue One', delving into the history of Han Solo. Harrison Ford of course took on the role of Han in the 'Star Wars' episodic series, but because of the character being young in the new film, he'll be played by Alden Ehrenreich. An exciting narrative is surely on the agenda, as the movie's being sold as a "space Western", but we don't know too much about it just yet. We can't wait to see what's in store from director Ron Howard!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is available in cinemas across the globe now.