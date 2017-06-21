The forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie about Han Solo has been hit with the loss of its directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, in the middle of production in what has been officially put down to “creative differences” with producers.

The announcement, made via the official Star Wars website on Wednesday (June 21st), comes after Variety reported of “months of conflict” between Lord and Miller and LucasFilm’s exec Kathleen Kennedy, a co-producer on the film, as well as Lawrence Kasdan, the film’s co-writer.

Alden Ehrenreich is playing Han Solo in the forthcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off prequel

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew,” Kennedy herself said in the statement. “But it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.”

The film, which currently does not have a title but is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 25th, 2018, will get a new director very soon. Ron Howard is believed to be an early suggestion for their replacement.

Lord and Miller were hired on the strength of their work on their previous films, which include 21 Jump Street, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie.

Miller and Lord said in their own separate statement: “Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliche is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

The official statements obscure what appears, according a recent report by Variety which cites an insider with knowledge of the film, to have been a long period of stand-off warfare between the directors and Kennedy, who apparently didn't approve of the duo's irreverent style of filmmaking.

“It was a culture clash from day one,” the source said. “She didn't even like the way they folded their socks. It became a very polarising set.”

