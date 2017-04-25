After a great deal of speculation, a release date has been confirmed for the ninth and final instalment in the Star Wars saga. Episode IX, currently without an official title, will hit cinemas on May 24th, 2019.

Announcing a slew of release dates for prestigious movies that had been expected in the next two or three years, the Walt Disney Company also confirmed when the eagerly-expecting viewing public will get to see Frozen 2 and the next Indiana Jones movie, claimed The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (April 25th).

Daisy Ridley is set to appear in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' later this year

The May release date makes a change from the Christmas-time release dates set for The Force Awakens back in 2015, last year’s spin-off Rogue One, and the upcoming eighth film The Last Jedi, due to be unleashed on December 15th this year. The Han Solo stand-alone, starring Alden Ehrenreich, is similarly set for a May release in 2018.

There’s not very much detail in the public realm about Episode IX of Star Wars, other than it is to be directed by Jurassic World helmsman Colin Trevorrow from a script written by him and Derek Connolly. Principal photography is set to begin in July 2017.

More: Carrie Fisher won’t be in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Earlier in April, Lucasfilm confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in previous instalments, will not be appeared in Episode IX at all, despite rumours that she had already completed some scenes by the time of her death.

Meanwhile, the next Indiana Jones movie, said to see Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role at what will be the grand old age of 77, has been pushed back a year from July 19th, 2019 to July 10th, 2020. This is seemingly in order to make way for Disney’s live-action The Lion King, which has been announced for that 2019 release date.

Frozen 2, a sequel that will have been six years in the making, is set to come out on November 27th, 2019. Also, the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, has been pushed back by approximately six months from March 2018 to November 21st, 2018.

More: Mark Hamill admits fans could see Luke Skywalker go ‘dark side’ in ‘The Last Jedi’