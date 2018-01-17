A 46-minute version of 'The Last Jedi', with all the female characters excluded or heavily edited, appeared earlier this month on a file-sharing site. It's not very good.
Star Wars actors John Boyega and Mark Hammill have reacted with incredulity and derision at a fan’s rather pathetic attempt to re-edit The Last Jedi with its female characters removed.
An angry fan of the franchise took the time to create a “men-only” version of The Last Jedi on file-sharing site Pirate Bay, reducing its running time to just 46 minutes, lopping out nearly two hours of material in response to what he (obviously a he) regarded as the over-population of the latest movie’s plot by female characters.
Laura Dern’s character of Admiral Holdo was cut out of the film entirely, with Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico both having their roles drastically reduced. Even the late Carrie Fisher didn’t escape unscathed, edited down so that Princess Leia no longer “scolds, questions nor demotes” the rebel fighter pilot Poe Dameron.
Film critic Priscilla Page soon picked up on a news report about the so-called ‘De-Feminized Fanedit’, adding a very long laugh to a screengrab of the story’s headline on Twitter.
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hammill at the European premiere of 'The Last Jedi'
The film’s director, Rian Johnson, and cast members Mark Hammill and John Boyega all joined in the derision of the story on Twitter on Tuesday night (January 16th).
More: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ takes in $450 million at the worldwide box office on opening weekend
“The intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia's nit-picking,” wrote the unknown uploader in justification of his sad actions.
ahhaahahahhahahahahahhahahhahahahahhahhhhhaaaahahahha pic.twitter.com/Uz2JfF8Snf— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) January 16, 2018
“Now it's all one united Resistance fighting without inner conflict and that's much more satisfying to watch. Due to the extreme shortening, the whole movie is much more fast-paced now.”
None of the petulant fan outrage from some quarters has affected The Last Jedi’s commercial performance, with the eighth Star Wars movie released to the second-biggest opening weekend of all time in America when it arrived back in mid-December, taking $450 million in only three days.
More: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – movie review
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
When George Lucas and the production team began work on Star Wars: A New Hope...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...