A stand-alone spin-off movie concerning Obi Wan Kenobi is reportedly in the works at Disney.
A stand-alone film concerning the back-story of Obi Wan Kenobi is set to be added to the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, according to new reports.
The Hollywood Reporter published an article on Thursday evening (August 17th) saying that the project was in the very early stages of development but has piqued the interest of Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry, who is currently in negotiations with Disney to helm the film. If he accepts, he is set to develop the script from the ground up with LucasFilm.
The Kenobi film joins a growing list of other rumoured spin-off movies from the main body of nine films, with projects concerning Yoda and Boba Fett also recently rumoured to be under consideration.
Alec Guinness as Obi Wan Kenobi in 'A New Hope'
Rogue One, the first stand-alone project, grossed over $1 billion worldwide when it was released last Christmas, with the eighth main film The Last Jedi set for release this December.
The as-yet-untitled Han Solo project, which Ron Howard recently took over after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were dropped as directors, is set for 2018.
More: John Boyega says Carrie Fisher gets an “amazing send-off” in ‘The Last Jedi’
Obi Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker’s mentor, was played by Alec Guinness in the 1977 original film A New Hope, and then by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy.
“There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything,” McGregor told Entertainment Weekly earlier in 2017, admitting that he’d like to reprise his role again.
“But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”
More: Colin Trevorrow on the “challenge” of creating ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
When George Lucas and the production team began work on Star Wars: A New Hope...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...