The iconic jacket worn by Harrison Ford when he starred as Han Solo in Star Wars movie The Empire Strikes Back is to go up for auction next month, with many expecting the item to fetch up to £1 million.

The garment is one of around 600 pieces of film memorabilia going under the hammer at a specialist event in London, after an event at the BFI Imax from 6th September to 20th September where the items will be available for the public to view.

Auction house Prop Store’s chief executive Stephen Lane boasts that the exhibition and auction will include “some of the most iconic cinematic artefacts of our time”.

Harrison Ford's Han Solo jacket is one of the items up for auction

Affluent Star Wars fanatics can also be able to bid for a Stormtrooper helmet from A New Hope, which is expected to fetch up to £60,000, and another from last year’s film The Last Jedi could raise up to £50,000, according to the auction house, with profits from the latter going to the NSPCC charity.

A lightsaber used by Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in Revenge Of The Sith is also a lot in the massive event, and likely to draw bids of up to £100,000.

It’s not just Star Wars memorabilia, however, with Marty McFly's Back To The Future Part II hoverboard, the love note written by Kate Winslet’s character Rose in Titanic and Johnny Depp's Edward Scissorhands costume among the items also included in the exhibition and sale.

Harrison Ford’s other movie roles, such as Indiana Jones, are also central to the auction, with the whip that he used in The Temple Of Doom set to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000, while his fedora from The Raiders Of The Lost Ark is expected to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

