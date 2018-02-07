With 'Game Of Thrones' set to wrap with its final series in 2019, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are preparing to transition into an exciting new project. They're planning to take on the 'Star Wars' universe with a series of spin-off films of their own which can only be a recipe for success.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at 'Game of Thrones' season premiere

The writers have won four Emmys for their worldwide small screen phenomenon that is 'Game of Thrones', based on the book series by George R.R. Martin, and now they have set their sights on the world of cinema with an extension into the already hugely popular 'Star Wars' franchise.

'David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today', Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. 'Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.'

The new films will be separate stories from those of the main 'Episodes' following Luke Skywalker's journey (the latest of which was 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'), and from director Rian Johnson's own recently-announced independent trilogy.

'In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since', said Benioff and Weiss. 'We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of 'Game of Thrones' is complete.'

The eighth and final season of 'Game Of Thrones' began shooting in October 2017 and is due to arrive in 2019. Meanwhile, the next film to be released from the 'Star Wars' saga is 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. Starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, it's set for release on May 25th and follows 2016's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in the Anthology series.

Benioff and Weiss have also announced that they are working on a new TV show entitled 'Confederate', which explores an alternate future where slavery was never abolished in America.