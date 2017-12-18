Despite the great critical reception to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', the film hasn't fared as well with the overarching general public who have seen the movie, and the sci-fi picture is the joint lowest rated in the episodic 'Star Wars' series to-date, on a par with 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.

Adam Driver returns as Kylo Ren in 'The Last Jedi'

Though this isn't the greatest news for director Rian Johnson and the rest of those who have worked on 'The Last Jedi', it hasn't stopped it from taking in a brilliant $450 million worldwide in its opening weekend box office. It's that which may have led to the positive outlook and response from Disney this weekend, who addressed the elephant in the room that is the negative audience reaction.

Dave Hollis, who serves as president of theatrical distribution at Walt Disney Studios responded to the low scores in a statement released to Deadline, saying: "Rian Johnson, the cast, and the Lucasfilm team have delivered an experience that is totally 'Star Wars' yet at the same time fresh, unexpected and new. That makes this a 'Star Wars' film like audiences have never seen – it’s got people talking, puzzling over its mysteries, and it’s a lot to take in, and we see that as all positive, that should help set the film up for great word-of-mouth and repeat viewing as we enter the lucrative holiday period."

Whether or not "repeat viewing" is something that will happen when a large portion of the audience have had a negative response to the film remains to be seen, but it's likely that many of them will want to see 'The Last Jedi' all over again, to check on whether there was something they missed the first time round that would make their viewing experience better.

The next few weeks will set up the stall for the new trilogy's final instalment, so it's going to be very interesting to see just how many people pack out movie theatres. We imagine 'The Last Jedi' isn't dead in the water just yet. Disney's positive outlook will likely prove to be the best approach here.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is available in cinemas now, with 'Episode IX' set to premiere on December 20, 2019.