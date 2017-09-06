While we excitedly await the second film in the new 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, some surprisingly news is unveiled about the production of its follow-up 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. It seems that director Colin Trevorrow has decided to leave the project over artistic differences.

Colin Trevorrow at Cinemacon 2017

The 'Jurassic World' director has left the next 'Star Wars' project that was set to follow this year's 'The Last Jedi' after he and Lucasfilm failed to get on the same page regarding their 'visions' for the new movie. This creative divorce, however, appears to be a fairly amicable one going by the announcement.

'Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'', said a statement on the Star Wars website. 'Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.'

The Hollywood Reporter have revealed that their sources are claiming Trevorrow was having ongoing problems with various script drafts for months while co-writing with Derek Connolly and Jack Thorne, and that eventually the situation became 'unmanageable'.

The news has left many people wondering if 'The Last Jedi' director and writer Rian Johnson (also known for 'Looper' and 'Brick') will return for the third installment, especially as he was originally considered to helm both sequels. J.J. Abrams is also rumoured to be high on the list of replacements having directed 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.

This certainly isn't the first time a director has been replaced during a 'Star Wars' production; Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced by Ron Howard only weeks before filming wrapped on the 'Han Solo' stand-alone project, and Tony Gilroy replaced Gareth Edwards for several re-shoots on 2016's 'Rogue One'.