The director realises that everybody has "their own relationship" with the franchise.
Despite his film being two years away, director Colin Trevorrow is already facing criticism because of the studio's chioce to have him in the Director's Chair for the ninth episode of the 'Star Wars' franchise. Though he saw huge success both critically and financially with the 'Jurassic World' movie, his most-recent work on 'The Book of Henry' was slated by many across the globe.
Colin Trevorrow is already facing criticism as director of 'Episode IX'
The reaction has led to concern from some of 'Star Wars' biggest fans. As the conclusion to the current trilogy of the 'Star Wars' story, 'Episode IX' will hold higher expectations than both 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', as it'll be serving as the final chapter for fan-favourite characters that have been newly-established in the past few years.
Not blind to the criticism, Trevorrow realises that there are those who are worried about his involvement, but has recently commented on his approach to 'Episode IX', talking about one of his biggest challenges in making the flick.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the director explained: "I think the challenge for me is to recognise that everyone has their own personal relationship with these stories, and it’s different depending on who you are. And I need to make a film that you’ll appreciate, even if your experience with it was different, which is making something that will be deeply emotionally resonant and satisfying for people all around the world. And I think about it a lot."
Of course, we still have this year's 'The Last Jedi' to get through, from Rian Johnson. With the assumption that everything will be spot-on following that film's release, the pressure for Trevorrow will only mount. Let's hope he's made of strong stuff and is able to deliver the final chapter of an incredible-looking trilogy, that the fans truly deserve.
More: Stephen Colbert Badly Explains The 'Star Wars' Film Series
'Star Wars Episode IX' is set to premiere on May 24, 2019, following the release of Episode VIII, aka 'The Last Jedi' on December 15, 2017 and the untitled Han Solo anthology film on May 25, 2018.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
When George Lucas and the production team began work on Star Wars: A New Hope...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...