Despite his film being two years away, director Colin Trevorrow is already facing criticism because of the studio's chioce to have him in the Director's Chair for the ninth episode of the 'Star Wars' franchise. Though he saw huge success both critically and financially with the 'Jurassic World' movie, his most-recent work on 'The Book of Henry' was slated by many across the globe.

The reaction has led to concern from some of 'Star Wars' biggest fans. As the conclusion to the current trilogy of the 'Star Wars' story, 'Episode IX' will hold higher expectations than both 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi', as it'll be serving as the final chapter for fan-favourite characters that have been newly-established in the past few years.

Not blind to the criticism, Trevorrow realises that there are those who are worried about his involvement, but has recently commented on his approach to 'Episode IX', talking about one of his biggest challenges in making the flick.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the director explained: "I think the challenge for me is to recognise that everyone has their own personal relationship with these stories, and it’s different depending on who you are. And I need to make a film that you’ll appreciate, even if your experience with it was different, which is making something that will be deeply emotionally resonant and satisfying for people all around the world. And I think about it a lot."

Of course, we still have this year's 'The Last Jedi' to get through, from Rian Johnson. With the assumption that everything will be spot-on following that film's release, the pressure for Trevorrow will only mount. Let's hope he's made of strong stuff and is able to deliver the final chapter of an incredible-looking trilogy, that the fans truly deserve.

'Star Wars Episode IX' is set to premiere on May 24, 2019, following the release of Episode VIII, aka 'The Last Jedi' on December 15, 2017 and the untitled Han Solo anthology film on May 25, 2018.