While Solo has underperformed slightly at the box offices on opening weekend, the Star Wars franchise shows little sign of running out of steam any time soon, with attention and anticipation growing for future spin-offs from the series.

Before all that, however, there’s the small matter of the ninth and final instalment in the main Star Wars series, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on 20th December 2019. At the end of last year, LucasFilm decided to change directors for the film, dropping original choice Colin Trevorrow, the man behind Jurassic World, and getting in The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams in.

Now, with his sequel to Jurassic World, titled Fallen Kingdom, nearly finished and with Star Wars being a hot topic, 41 year old Trevorrow has spoken about the as-yet-untitled project that’s now going on without him.

Colin Trevorrow was dropped from 'Star Wars: Episode IX' last year

“I don’t want to talk too much about it because I don’t want to affect the way that fans get to see these films,” he told Empire, keeping tight-lipped about his time on the ninth Star Wars film and why he and LucasFilm / Disney parted ways.

There’s been a somewhat mixed history regarding directors and their working relationships with Disney and LucasFilm on the recent films. While Rian Johnson (who directed The Last Jedi, the eighth film) and Abrams both saying they had great experiences, Gareth Edwards (director of 2016’s Rogue One spin-off) complained about interference and co-directors Phil Miller and Christopher Lord were replaced on Solo with Ron Howard.

However, Trevorrow didn’t say anything in particular about this aspect, mindful about getting into too much behind-the-scenes gossip and shattering the illusion for fans.

“When we were kids, these movies came to us from far away. They were a gift. And the more we talk about how they’re made, the more it reveals that they’re just movies. But they’re not just movies, they’re more than that,” he continued.

“Beyond that, I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

