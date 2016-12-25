As always, there are far too many sequels, spin-offs, remakes and reboots clogging the cinemas, but hopefully they'll be better than 2016's lacklustre batch. (Release dates are subject to change.)

Star Wars: Episode Viii - Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill continue the saga (Dec). More sci-fi sequels worth waiting for: the gang reteams for more space antics in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (May), Michael Fassbender returns for Alien: Covenant (May), and Harrison Ford is back for Blade Runner 2049 (Oct).

Watch the Star Wars Episode VIII announcement trailer.

Dunkirk - Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles feature in Christopher Nolan's World War II epic (Jul). More big-scale thrills will be found as Charlie Hunam takes the lead role in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Mar). And there are two Stephen King movies: Idris Elba in The Dark Tower (Jul) and Bill Skarsgard in It (Sep).

Beauty And The Beast - Emma Watson and Dan Stevens lead Disney's live-action remake (Mar). Other big-name rehashes: Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks will liven up Power Rangers (Mar), Ellen Page leads the Flatliners (Sep) remake, the whole original cast is back for Paddington 2 (Nov), and Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reboot Jumanji (Dec).

Watch the trailer for Beauty And The Beast.

Wonder Woman - Gal Gadot and Chris Pine lead this period superhero adventure (Jun). Other comic book movies include Hugh Jackman's last appearance as Wolverine in Logan (Mar), Tom Holland's first solo outing in Spider-Man: Homecoming (Jul), the DC team reassembling for Justice League (Nov), and Chris Hemsworth back for Thor: Ragnarok (Nov).

Watch the trailer for Wonder Woman.

Baywatch - Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will be slo-mo running on the beach (May). And there's more comedy coming with Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as Mother/Daughter (May), Michael Pe_a and Dax Shepard as ChiPs (Aug), and Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 3 (Dec). Plus both The Lego Batman Movie (Feb) and The Lego Ninjago Movie (Sep).

Watch the trailer for Baywatch

Despicable Me 3 - Steve Carell's Gru and his minions are back (Jun). Other animated highlights include Alec Baldwin as The Boss Baby (Mar), Chris Pratt lending his voice to Spark (Apr), James Cordon voicing a symbol in Emojimovie: Express Yourself (Aug), Emily Blunt jojning the cast of My Little Pony: The Movie (Oct), and Pixar hitting us with Coco (Nov).

Watch the trailer for Despicable Me 3.

Ghost In The Shell - Scarlett Johansson leads this iconic manga adventure. More fantasy action: Matt Damon takes on beasts in The Great Wall (Feb), Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson lead the charge in Kong: Skull Island (Mar), Tom Hanks and Emma Watson enter The Circle (Apr), and Tom Cruise takes on The Mummy (Jun).

Watch the trailer for Ghost In A Shell.

Fast 8 - The Fate Of The Furious - Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and team hit the road again (Apr). And there's more action as everyone returns 20 years later for T2: Trainspotting (Mar), Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges fight fire in Granite Mountain (Sep), Tom Cruise joins the 1980s CIA in American Made (Sep), and Liam Neeson carries on in action mode as The Commuter (Oct).

Watch the trailer for Fast 8.

Victoria And Abdul - Judi Dench will lead the charge for awards recognition (Sep). And there's more starry drama with Jessica Chastain as The Zookeeper's Wife (Mar), Tom Holland in search of The Lost City of Z (Apr), Alicia Vikander in Tulip Fever (Feb), Julia Roberts in Wonder (Apr), and Renee Zellweger in Same Kind of Different as Me (Feb).

War For The Planet Of The Apes - Andy Serkis and pals carry on the story of how humans lost control of Earth (Jul). Other action-packed sequels will see Keanu Reeves returning to mete out more justice in John Wick Chapter 2 (Feb), and Taron Egerton back for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Oct) with added Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore.

Watch the trailer for War Of The Planet Of The Apes.

And 2017's release schedule is just as packed with sequels we never asked for, including Cars 3, Saw: Legacy, Fifty Shades Darker, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Transformers: The Last Night, Amityville: The Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.