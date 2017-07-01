If 'Star Trek' fans think they're in for the usual scenarios and events with upcoming CBS series 'Star Trek: Discovery', they'll have to think again. Showrunners have hinted that the upcoming first season of the show will be unlike anything the sci-fi franchise has seen before, with gritty episodes promised, not too different to that of HBO critically-acclaimed fantasy series, 'Game Of Thrones'.

Sonequa Martin-Green leads 'Star Trek: Discovery'

In 'Thrones', we've seen fan-favourite leading characters killed off in most seasons, with those working on the show pushing forward the story presented whatever the casualties have to be. It's something that 'Discovery' showrunners have noticed is becoming a trend of the small screen, and they're unafraid to do the same.

"'Game of Thrones' changed television. They almost made it difficult to fall in love with people because you didn't know if they were going to be taken away from you," 'Discovery' showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts explained in a chat with EW. "That show had an influence on all TV dramas that have come after it... Death isn't treated gratuitously on this show. It's not for shock value. But when it happens we want to make sure that people really feel it."

One of the leads in 'Discovery' is used to being a part of a world where your character could be chopped at any time, as Sonequa Martin-Green discovered during the seventh season of AMC's 'The Walking Dead'. Playing Sasha there, her story arc came to a close during last season's final few episodes; whether it was always going to happen, or to make space in her schedule for 'Discovery' however has never been reported.

Hopefully though she's moving into a role that she can count on for some time. 'Discovery' looks set to be one of the biggest shows of the year, so to see her move from one huge role to another is certainly inspiring.

She'll star alongside the likes of Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones and Shazad Latif, as the series deals with a variety of different conflicts for Martin-Green's character, Michael Burnham. Stick with us at Contact Music for all the latest on the show, as we get it.

'Star Trek: Discovery' debuts September 24 on CBS, with the remainder of the show streaming via CBS: All Access. The series will air on Netflix in the UK.