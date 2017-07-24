For years, 'Star Trek' fans have been hoping that the franchise would make its return to the small screen with a brand new adventure, and now they're finally getting their wish with the arrival of 'Star Trek: Discovery'; a new series exclusive to CBS All Access in the US and coming to Netflix in the UK.

Led by former 'The Walking Dead' star Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham, plot details had been scarce until this past weekend, when a little more was revealed at the annual San Diego Comic Con event. A fantastic new trailer for the show was also unveiled, which you can check out above.

With the Klingons revealed to be at the heart of the chaos hitting the Starfleet in this new teaser, viewers see that the iconic characters will re-emerge from the drama that has surrounded them for many years, thankful to go up against a worthy adversary. What that means however is a cold war, where nobody is safe. Fans also get their first glimpse at Rainn Wilson as Harry Mudd in the trailer, with the whole clip set amongst a background of reveals. It's something that Trekkies have been waiting to see from the series for some time and, while it's hard for some to digest, it looks like it'll all pay off in the end.

Sonequa Martin-Green leads the new series

It was also announced over the weekend that Martin-Green's character, First Officer Burnham was the half-sister of original character, Spock. Announced on official social media accounts, the team behind 'Discovery' revealed that Burnham was raised as a child on Vulcan by her human mother Amanda, who was married to Sarek; otherwise known as Spock's father. Though the mention of a half-sister is something fans have never heard in the past, producers promise that they'll weave the news through the show and ensure it makes sense in canon. We just have to be patient and allow them to tell their story.

'Star Trek: Discovery' debuts on September 24 in the US on CBS before moving to CBS All Access, and comes to the UK on Netflix on September 25, with new episodes every Monday.