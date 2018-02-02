Stan Lee had a bit of a health scare earlier this week when he was rushed to hospital with breathing and heart problems. His illness was short-lived, and he's back home and on the mend now, but he sure gave Marvel fans one hell of a fright.

Stan Lee with Chadwick Boseman at the 'Black Panther' premiere

The 95-year-old comic-book writer spent Wednesday night (January 31st 2018) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he took ill at his home. He was reported to have been struggling with shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, but he's determined to let his fans know that he's feeling a lot better now.

'All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great', he told ABC in an interview. 'I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening.'

'I figured a little check-up wouldn't be bad for me and in fact it turned out to be pretty good. It got me a lot of publicity', he joked. 'I didn't realise the whole world was worried about whether I was in the hospital or not.'

He adds: 'Now I'm home and looking for new trouble to get into. Y'know, the usual.'

It was initially suggested that Stan would be staying at the hospital for a few more days 'for some check ups as a safety precaution', according to TMZ, but it seems the ever-tenacious nonagenarian had had enough after one night.

It's not the first time he has experienced serious health troubles; last year he was forced to pull out of two big convention appearances due to an undisclosed illness. However, he seemed well enough at the 'Black Panther' premiere on Monday (January 29th 2018) and will no doubt be pressing on with his promotional schedule as soon as possible.