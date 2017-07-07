Our thoughts are with the great Stan Lee and his family on this sad day, as it is announced that his wife of almost seventy years, Joan Lee, has died earlier this week at the grand age of 93. It was a peaceful passing, and she was in the company of her loved ones at the time.

Stan Lee with his wife Joan Lee

Comic book legend Stan Lee has become a widower at the age of 94 following the death of his wife yesterday (July 6th 2017), with whom he celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary back in December. The tragic news comes just days after Joan was rushed to hospital when she suffered a stroke.

'I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family', a spokesperson told Variety in a statement. 'The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time.'

Stan married Joan on December 5th 1947 when he was 24-years-old. They lived in New York together until the early 80s when they moved to California. Together they had two children; Joan Celia 'J.C.' Lee who was born in 1950 and Jan Lee who was born in 1953 but died at just 3 days old.

Joan was born Joan Clayton Boocock in 1924 and worked as a hat model before marrying Stan. She was also previously married to a soldier whom she divorced after falling in love with the Marvel writer. She later provided her voice for animated versions of 'Fantastic Four' and 'Spider-Man', and even made a cameo with Stan in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse'. In 1987 she published a romance novel called 'The Pleasure Palace'.

'We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee', Marvel said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. 'We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time.'

Joan Lee is survived by her husband, her daughter and her brother-in-law Larry Lee.