Stacey Solomon is ''on the brink of tears all the time'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old singer - who has son Rex, 10 months, with her partner Joe Swash, as well as Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - has taken to her Instagram Story to let her fans know she's struggling to cope with staying indoors amid the global health crisis, as she admitted she feels ''terrible for feeling teary'' because there are other people in ''such awful circumstances''.

In a video, Stacey said: ''Joe's gone to get baby milk because we ran out and I am going to have to do something because I just feel on the brink of tears all the time.''

And writing alongside the clip - in which she burst out laughing at the end - she wrote: ''I don't know why I'm laughing. It's got to be hormones or the moon.

''Do you ever have one of those days where you feel like you're welling up all the time for NO REASON what so ever?

''And then you feel terrible for feeling teary when there are so many people in the world in such awful circumstances I have no reason to be teary what so ever. (sic)''

The television personality then updated her fans later in the day with another post in which she thanked her followers for sending ''heartwarming'' messages her way.

She wrote next to a picture of herself cuddling with Joe: ''I've been reading through your messages and they're so heartwarming and just bloody lovely they've just made me feel so emotional.

''There's so many kind, caring people out there and I'm so grateful to know you (well I feel like I know you).

''I feel like I have the best group of friends EVER. So thank you. (sic)''