Stacey Solomon has reportedly been axed from her position as co-host of ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’s sister show ‘Extra Camp’, with her partner Joe Swash’s future still undecided.

The 27 year old presenter hosted the 2016 edition of the ITV2 magazine show alongside Swash, previous winner Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey. However, the latter two of those have already received the chop from ITV bosses, and Solomon is now following them out of the door as producers seek to overhaul the format.

Last year’s Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffat, is currently being tipped to replace Solomon on the show.

Stacey Solomon has been axed from 'Extra Camp'

A source close to the programme told The Sun on Thursday (September 21st): “Stacey and Joe are lovely people and great presenters, and everyone involved was really happy with what they did. But the thinking this time around is to have a complete revamp in the format and Stacey unfortunately don’t quite fit into that.”

Swash, 35 and a former ‘EastEnders’ star, is currently still on the roster, but ITV bosses are still yet to make a final decision on his future.

“Joe may still have a role but that hasn’t been decided, but everyone involved will miss working with Stacey, and Joe if he leaves, because they’re great fun,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, fans of ‘I’m A Celeb…’ were reassured by ITV head Kevin Lygo last month that, despite his much publicised rehab stint, Ant McPartlin would be recovered in time to present the series down under alongside his long-term presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

“How very dare you?! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to 'I’m A Celebrity', so we won’t be resting it,” Lygo told reporters at the Edinburgh Television Festival back in August.

