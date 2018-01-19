For comedy value and genuine musical fun 'This Is Spinal Tap' star Harry Shearer is launching a new solo album as his mockumentary character Derek Smalls. 'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' will be released later this year followed by a US tour with full details yet to be announced.

Derek Smalls performing with Spinal Tap at Glastonbury

It's been 34 years since the parody rockumentary became a cult sensation, and now Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls himself is releasing his debut solo venture this Spring. He's also set to follow-up with a tour entitled 'Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music'.

'[It's] halfway between 'rage against the dying light' and trying to find the light', Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls told Rolling Stone of the album.

Smalls has also released the tracklisting complete with hilarious descriptions. For example, he describes how 'in one lifetime, the telephone has gone from a miracle to a pain in the arse' in 'Butt Call', how 'MRI' matters because 'Everybody's going to have one, eventually. It's just another ride. To hell, but still'. Then there's 'Gummin the Gash' which he calls the 'celebration of the meeting of two toothless cavities'.

The guests credited on the record are no joke, however. Among those who have contributed include David Crosby, Peter Frampton, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Yes' Rick Wakeman, Frank Zappa's son Dweezil Zappa, touring guitarist Joe Satriani and it also sees the return of Steve Vai who worked on the original Spinal Tap music.

'Lukewarm Water Live' will take Smalls to New Orleans' Saenger Theater on April 14th with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Atlanta's Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra.

'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' will be released on April 13th 2018 through Twanky Records and BMG.