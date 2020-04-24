Award-winning director Spike Lee has hit out at the decision to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in Georgia.
Spike Lee has slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in the US state of Georgia.
The award-winning director insisted he isn't going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he's also called for an increase in testing for the virus.
He told Vanity Fair in an email: ''Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin' Da Dice Wit' Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo' TESTING (sic)''
Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.
Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that cinemas are unlikely to be able to screen ''new wide release movies'' anytime soon.
The organisation said: ''While some states and localities are beginning to authorise the opening of movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one.
''Until the majority of markets in the US are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available.''
Meanwhile, John Cho recently claimed that the pandemic has reminded Asian Americans that their belonging is ''conditional''.
The 47-year-old actor - who was born in Seoul, South Korea, but relocated to the US at the age of six - bemoaned the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in light of the health crisis.
He said: ''Asian Americans are experiencing such a moment right now. The pandemic is reminding us that our belonging is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here.''
The 'Harold & Kumar' star thinks it's especially important to unite amid the pandemic and he's called on the public to speak out about discrimination.
He said: ''If you see it on the street, say something. If you hear it at work, say something. If you sense it in your family, say something.
''Stand up for your fellow Americans.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
If you were to write a screenplay about a drug dealer who has just 24...
The sixth line of my notes from the "Summer of Sam" preview screeningreads, "if Spike...
Lisa Picard is a struggling New York actress who has had her 15 minutes and...