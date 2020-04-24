Spike Lee has slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in the US state of Georgia.

The award-winning director insisted he isn't going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he's also called for an increase in testing for the virus.

He told Vanity Fair in an email: ''Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin' Da Dice Wit' Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo' TESTING (sic)''

Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.

Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that cinemas are unlikely to be able to screen ''new wide release movies'' anytime soon.

The organisation said: ''While some states and localities are beginning to authorise the opening of movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one.

''Until the majority of markets in the US are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available.''

Meanwhile, John Cho recently claimed that the pandemic has reminded Asian Americans that their belonging is ''conditional''.

The 47-year-old actor - who was born in Seoul, South Korea, but relocated to the US at the age of six - bemoaned the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in light of the health crisis.

He said: ''Asian Americans are experiencing such a moment right now. The pandemic is reminding us that our belonging is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here.''

The 'Harold & Kumar' star thinks it's especially important to unite amid the pandemic and he's called on the public to speak out about discrimination.

He said: ''If you see it on the street, say something. If you hear it at work, say something. If you sense it in your family, say something.

''Stand up for your fellow Americans.''