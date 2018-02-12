Since the Spice Girls announced that there would be something of a reunion coming up, speculation has been rife about what we can expect from them. Hints of a tour were suggested earlier this month, but now Victoria Beckham has well and truly shot down those ideas.

Victoria Beckham at Vogue dinner

It was recently reported that the Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Melanie C were preparing to embark on a reunion tour in the coming months, hitting the UK first before jetting off to the US. However, now that seems like it's not happening.

'I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour', Victoria told Vogue. In fact, their recent meeting was all just about exploring the idea of what the Spice Girls could offer this generation.

'It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch', she continued. 'It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.'

'There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.'

Given that Victoria Beckham has enough on her plate with her fashion career, it seems understandable that the group won't be able to manage a full-scale tour. Though that doesn't mean that they aren't about to work on a series of individual gigs scattered across the next couple of years.

TMZ may have been wrong about this, but they also said that there were no current plans for the group to record any new music, and a Las Vegas residency isn't on the cards either. Whether this is true or not is yet to be confirmed, but we expect the girls have something far more interesting in mind for their comeback.