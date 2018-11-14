Girl Power blasted back into people's consciousness earlier this month when four out of the five 'Spices' announced they were reforming for a six date tour. However, so huge was the response to Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger appearing back on stage, the Spice Girls have revealed six more new dates in order to meet demand.

The Spice Girls as they once were

Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Melanie Brown (Mel B) will perform two more dates in both London and Manchester.

They will also head to Cardiff and Coventry for an extra night during their tour - both dates which still have tickets up for grabs.

Originally a six-date stadium tour wrapping up at London's Wembley Stadium, the band have kept adding to their dates to meet the phenomenal demand.

Tickets went on sale for the girls highly-anticipated Spice World tour on Saturday morning (10 Nov), with the iconic girlband delighting fans by adding four new dates in Manchester and London.

The reunion of the 90s force of pop nature has reportedly been in the pipeline for the past few years with Mel B the alleged driving force behind them getting back together.

However, despite all the work gone into getting the band back on the stage, fashion designer and former Posh Spice has declined to rejoin.

Speaking at a recent awards show, she said she had 'hung up her microphone' but has come out to wish her former bandmates well.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four said: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour.

"I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"