A month or so after the news that the Spice Girls would be getting back together, more details about what their reunion would actually look like are beginning to emerge, with the latest reports suggesting that they are planning an animated superhero movie.

With Victoria Beckham seemingly squashing hopes for a full reunion tour, saying back in February that “the girls are not going on tour… We were just bouncing ideas around,” the group’s legions of fans have been wondering what they’ll actually be doing.

Now, Variety reports that all five members – Beckham (‘Posh Spice’), Emma Bunton (‘Baby Spice’), Geri Horner (‘Ginger Spice’), Melanie Brown (‘Scary Spice’) and Melanie Chisholm (‘Sporty Spice’) -have signed up to having their likeness being used in a ‘girl-power’ themed superhero film, with each of the band having a power relating to their personality.

Spice Girls in their '90s glory days

A source close to the Spice Girls said that they are “fired up about the idea,” adding that they are “thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”

The project has not attracted a studio as yet, but the band are currently busy shopping the idea around Hollywood executives to see who is interested.

The same source also acknowledged that while the Spice Girls had met “to explore some incredible new opportunities together”, any talk of a tour was indeed “premature” and that there were no live dates on the horizon.

After what seemed like several years of scotched rumours about a possible 20th or 21st anniversary reunion, with Brown, Horner and Bunton at one point looking like they would be doing it just as a three-piece, all five members of the band met in London at the end of January to discuss the possibility of doing new projects together, with Beckham and Chisholm relenting in their stance.

