The long-rumoured 20th anniversary reunion of the Spice Girls looks like it’s FINALLY going to be happening, after endless months of speculation, with a big announcement set for Monday next week.

According to The Sun, after news broke that Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will be making an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ next weekend, it has been reported that the girls will be announcing a huge stadium tour next summer.

Although the reunion will not be including Victoria Beckham, who has always maintained that she won’t be participating in another full get-together, the newspaper reports that the other four members have recorded a special video message that will announce a British tour for 2019, and it’s expected to be released this Monday (November 5th).

Spice Girls pictured in 2007

The Spice Girls have not performed together since the one-off reunion for the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012, which did include all five of them.

Of course, they previously reunited in 2007 for a massive world tour which ended in January 2008, but the prospective reunion, to mark the 20th/21st anniversary of their formation and the release of their debut single ‘Wannabe’, will be the first time they’ve been a quartet without Victoria.

All this has created some pretty entertaining bad blood between them, as evidenced by Mel B’s hilarious shading of Victoria when she turned up at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on Wednesday in a Victoria mask.

She was also carrying a sign reading ‘No I am not going on tour’, while her friend Gary Madatyan dressed as Victoria’s husband David Beckham with a sign reading ‘Please please please do it for the Spice fans’.

