The hugely anticipated Spice Girls reunion apparently WILL see the girl-band performing concerts in both the US and the UK – but they will not involve any new music.

The recently reunited Nineties pop legends are now expected to tour Britain and perform songs from their back catalogue, before jetting Stateside to perform a series of gigs there as a full five-piece.

Originally, when credible rumours of a reunion surfaced last week, it was reported that Victoria Beckham had agreed to be a part of the new series of projects as long as she didn’t have to sing, thus most likely ruling out any hopes of live shows. Instead, there had been reports of television projects, talent shows and product endorsements being the basis of the reunion.

Back in the day - the Spice Girls in the 1990s

A week later, however, TMZ indicates that Beckham has had a change of heart and is now “fully on board” with the idea of reunion shows.

Therefore, it paves the way for Beckham and her bandmates Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner to perform together for the first time since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

However, there is still no indication that the group is intending to record any new music, so what the setlists on the tour will stick to the classic hits.

All five of the group, plus their original manager Simon Fuller, met last Friday at Geri Horner’s home in London to discuss the potential for a reunion. Historically, it had always been Beckham and Melanie Chisholm holding back a full get-together.

Later that day, they released a statement: “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

