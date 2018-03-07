It looks like we'll be waiting a little longer for the hugely anticipated reunion of the Spice Girls, as it seems not all the group can agree on the prospect of a comeback tour. Mel C recently opened up about the rumoured prospect of them performing, but confessed that Victoria Beckham is not on board.

Despite coming together earlier this year to discuss ideas to reunite the Spice Girls, Mel C, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton have apparently not set anything in stone as of yet. One thing's for sure, we can't expect a reunion tour any time soon.

'Victoria has been quite vocal, it's really not something she wants to do at this time', Mel C told The Sun at The Prince's Trust Awards. 'I think it has to be all five, so it's tricky.'

In fact, it doesn't sound like the girls came up with anything to bring the 90s group back together during their meeting with their former manager Simon Fuller.

'It's very early stages, we're not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time', she continued. 'It was just getting together to reignite all the things that we have had together and to work with Simon.'

That means that they will not be playing at London Pride this summer as rumours have suggested, despite Mel describing it as a 'very fitting place' for them to reform, nor will they be performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like Mel B suggested in a recent interview.

'I don't think you'll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year', Mel insisted. 'I've met Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers. I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke.'

Meanwhile, Mel C has other things on her mind - her forthcoming eighth studio album which is set to be released in 2018 as the follow up to 2016's 'Version of Me'. 'We're all just dead busy', she said. 'So if anything were to happen, it wouldn't be now.'