Spice Girls TO HEADLINE GLASTONBURY?

The Spice Girls reunion next summer could be about to get even bigger, with new reports that the band could headline 2019’s Glastonbury Festival.

The reunited group – minus Victoria Beckham – could be set to bring girl power to Worthy Farm in June next year to take one of the two remaining headline slots, after grime megastar Stormzy was confirmed as the first headliner a few weeks back.

The Sun reported comments made by Mel B, who said that headlining Glastonbury had “been talked about” with organisers Emily and Michael Eavis. Conveniently, there’s a Glasto-shaped hole in the Spice Girls UK arena tour schedule next June…

“It’s been talked about,” Scary Spice told Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast this week. “But we’re so pop and it’s so cool — that’ll be funny to me. I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that — she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick.”

DRAKE TOPS SPOTIFY’S YEAR-END CHARTS

It’s been a vintage for hip-hop, according to Spotify, with the online music platform sharing its most streamed artists list of 2018 which, unsurprisingly, shows Drake at the top of the pile.

The Canadian mega-star rapper racked up an incredible 8.2 billion streams over the last 12 months, fuelled by the summer release of his latest album Scorpion, which was at one point clocking up 10 million streams every single hour. Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys comes in second, with XXXTENTACION's ? and Dua Lipa's self-titled debut studio album following behind. In fifth place is Ed Sheeran, whose third album Divide topped the same list in 2017.

Drake is also top of the most-streamed track of the year list, with single ‘God’s Plan’ topping with over 1.1 billion streams and ‘In My Feelings’ in fifth. XXXTENTACION and Post Malone filled in the gaps in second, third and fourth with ‘SAD!’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Psycho’ respectively.

Cardi B AND OFFSET SPLIT

Cardi B has announced that she and her husband Offset after a year of marriage, and just a few months after welcoming their first child.

The 25 year old ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, who welcomed daughter Kulture in July this year with Offset – who is part of hip-hop trio Migos – posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday that she’s since taken down.

“So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi wrote. “And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time.”

It’s been a stellar year in professional terms for Cardi, becoming the first female rapper in the history of the American charts to score two Number 1 singles.

Doves ANNOUNCE 2019 REUNION SHOWS

Mancunian indie-rock band Doves have revealed a brace of reunion shows for 2019, following a nine-year break from music, including a gig at the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust as well as teasing the possibility of new music.

The trio, comprising Jimi Goodwin and brothers Jez and Andy Williams and who enjoyed two UK chart topping albums in the Noughties, have not performed live since the end of 2010 when they played what they called their “last ever gig” at the Warehouse Project.

This week, however, the threesome announced a handful of reunion shows, including one as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series of gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29th 2019. They’ll also be supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at a huge gig in Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 7th.

TOM GRENNAN WINS BBC INTRODUCING ARTIST OF 2018

English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has been revealed as the winner of 2018’s BBC Music Introducing artist of the year, following a highly successful 12 months.

The 23 year old has enjoyed a breakout year in 2018, recording with the likes of Chase & Status and Bugzy Malone, as well as his debut album, Lighting Matches, reaching the UK Top Five in its first week on sale in the summer.

The award puts him in the same company as Catfish & The Bottlemen, Jack Garratt and Declan McKenna, previous recipients of BBC Music Introducing’s artist of the year prize.

“It's an incredible honour for me to pick up such a prestigious award as the BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year,” Grennan said in a statement. “I have seen other people I admire greatly pick up this trophy over the years so for me to now receive it is pretty mind blowing and a real landmark moment in my life.”

