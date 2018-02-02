The reunion that many thought would never happen might finally be on, with reports that all five Spice Girls have agreed to put their differences aside and get together again later this year.

A report by The Sun on Thursday night (February 1st) indicated that the group are about to reunite under the aegis of their former manager, Simon Fuller, for a string of projects that will commence in 2018. Each of the five members will apparently earn £10 million, with reports that Victoria Beckham was the last to be convinced to do the reunion, but on the condition that she will not have to sing.

They are reportedly all meeting in London on Friday to discuss terms for the potential reunion.

A source told The Sun: “This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year. It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back.”

Could the Spice Girls be about to announce a full reunion?

“Victoria and Geri agreed it would be impossible to be part of a fully-fledged tour because of family and business commitments”, the source added. “Now that she’s a top designer Victoria is concerned about singing but she wants to make money to pump back into her business.”

Aside from the one-off reunion for the London Olympic Games closing ceremony in 2012, the five have not worked together since the ill-fated Viva Forever musical project. The Return of the Spice Girls tour, which ran from December 2007 to February 2008 and saw 17 sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena, was the last tour they did.

It’s not clear whether there will be a British tour on that scale this time around, with the Spice Girls reported to be considering television projects in China, a talent show, product endorsement deals and a greatest hits album.

There have been continuous rumours that the Spice Girls might reunite for the best part of two years now, but it’s been understood that Beckham and Melanie Chisholm have been the ones holding out on a full reunion.

The other three – Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – had intended to reunite under the name ‘G.E.M.’ (an acronym of their first names) to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut single ‘Wannabe’, but it came to nought.

“I really pushed to get everyone back together,” Horner told Red magazine last year. “It got to the point where I just had to let it go.”

