Director: Sarah Pearson
Artist:
Song title: Fine Not Fine
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Spector go tropical in the vide for 'Fine Not Fine'; one of four tracks on their newly released 'Ex-Directory' EP which follows their 2015 album 'Moth Boys'. 

The London band - led by Frederick Macpherson, formerly of Les Incompétents and Ox.Eagle.Lion.Man - enjoy camel riding across the desert, an Arabic barbers experience and everything else a middle Eastern vacation has to offer in the video, which has been edited by Macpherson, directed by Sarah Pearson of Catan Productions and shot completely on an iPhone 7.

Along with 'Untitled in D', 'Local International' and 'Wild Guess', the song dropped with the 'Ex-Directory' EP in March 2018 via Moth Noise.

Spector are performing across the UK this Spring, followed by appearances at summer festivals Leeds & Reading, and Y-Not.

