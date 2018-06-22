Film director Edgar Wright has revealed that his next project will be a feature-length documentary about cult pop duo Sparks.

The British-born filmmaker, best known for helming Shaun of the Dead and the so-called ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ of films with comic actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, is coming off the huge success of 2017’s Baby Driver.

Now, Wright has revealed that he’s planning a biopic about Sparks, the L.A.-based band formed by brothers Ron and Russell Mael and who found huge success in the mid-Seventies. He caught their recent gig at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum back in May in order to use live footage in the movie, and he’s currently searching out archive material.

“I have been a fan of them since I saw them on ‘Top of the Pops’ in 1979 and when I had ‘Beat The Clock’ on vinyl,” the director told IndieWire this week about his huge fandom of Sparks.

Wright’s producer Nira Park is reportedly on-board with the project, with MRC financing the production and no distribution plans as yet. On Twitter, Wright also confirmed that the Sparks project isn’t the only thing he’s currently working on.

The project will be Wright’s first documentary film, but certainly not the first time he’s been involved with music. He’s previously shot music videos for the likes of Pharrell Williams, Beck, Mint Royale and The Bluetones.

Sparks performing in Manchester in 2017

Ron and Russell Mael formed Sparks in Los Angeles back in 1972, and scored a number 2 hit in the UK two years later with ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us’. Last September, they released their 23rd studio album Hippopotamus, and recently completed a warmly received world tour.

