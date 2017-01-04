After his rumoured ‘beef’ with fellow rapper Chris Brown blew up over the internet earlier this week, Soulja Boy has seemingly moved to end the feud by posting an ‘apology’ video and revealing some sad personal news.

The two had exchanged words on social media on Monday (January 2nd), with Soulja Boy – real name DeAndre Cortez Way – claiming that Brown called him and said he wants to “fight” him, after he liked a picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Instagram.

Brown even said that Soulja Boy “continually” called him up, and reached out to boxer Adrien Broner to set up a boxing match between the two of them. “He prolly wanna squash it cause he know I'm serious... Boy stop it. I'ma whoop your ass. Adrien Broner, set up the gym, bro. Set the gym up. Stop calling me n***a… we gon' fight for charity.”

However, on Wednesday (January 4th), Soulja Boy moved to call a halt to this, apologising to his fans in a video. “Over the past couple of months, I've been acting out,” he said. “At the end of the day, it's not about who starts the beefs, it's about who ends them.”

Then, the 26 year old star revealed some sad personal news about his mother, who was recently admitted to hospital.

“So with that being said, I found out that mom is in the hospital” he added. “The doctors told me everything should be alright, she should be good but no amount of money, no amount of cars, no amount of fame will make me be alright when knowing my mom is sick or anything happening to mom. I love my mother, she always been there since I been born, I got her name tatted on my face. I know she's not proud of my actions and what I've been doing recently.”

Finally, in an attempt to bury the hatchet after Broner had gone as far as to mock up a fight poster on Instagram, Soulja Boy said that he wants “to make music with Chris Brown… I feel like I've been on some hot boy s**t, I apologize. I'm back to the music.”

