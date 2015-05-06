Posted on 04 May 2015

When 04.05.2015

Sophie Turner from 'Game of Thrones' and '3 Days to Kill' star Hailee Steinfeld are spotted leaving the Mark Hotel in New York ahead of their appearance at the 2015 Met Gala. This year's theme was China: Through The Looking Glass and Turner looked amazing in a low cut silver gown, while Steinfeld went for a shimmering red number.

Other stars of the event included Russian models Irina Shayk and Sasha Pivovarova, 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' actor Adrien Brody, British model Jourdan Dunn, footwear designer Tabitha Simmons, German fashion model Anna Ewers, fashion editor Coco Brandolini, Italian socialite Bianca Brandolini, guitarist Karen Elson and Spanish bullfighter Jose Mari Manzanares.

Contactmusic

