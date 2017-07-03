Sophie Turner was just 13-years-old when she started shooting 'Game of Thrones', and it turned out to be quite the educational experience for her. She has recently confessed that she was oblivious to the mechanics of half the sexual references within the script.

Sophie Turner at the 2017 BAFTAs

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy franchise, is now 21-years-old and probably well clued up by now in terms of sex education - but that wasn't the situation when she first landed the role. She was as innocent as innocent could be!

'The first time I found out about oral sex was reading the 'Game of Thrones' script', she told The Sunday Times recently. 'I was 13. I said, 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating.' I guess that was my sex education. Being on 'Game of Thrones'.'

Not only was Sophie confused about some facets of a sexual tryst, she was also blind-sided by the controversy that went on to surround the infamous rape scene of season five - despite the fact that it was her character at the hands of Iwan Rheon's character Ramsay Bolton - because the theme wasn't something she'd had any experience with in her life. She even considered that the show maybe shouldn't have included the scene.

'Sexual assault wasn't something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing - naively so', she confessed. 'And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. My first response was like, maybe we shouldn't have put that on screen at all.'

Sophie Turner returns as Sansa Stark in the forthcoming seventh season of 'Game of Thrones' on July 16th 2017. The series will conclude with season eight which is expected to arrive in 2018 or 2019.