'Game of Thrones' may be one of the most talked-about shows of recent history, but that doesn't mean network HBO will be drawing the series out for as long as possible. Instead, the upcoming eighth season - which will consist of just six episodes - will be the series' final outing, and audiences can't wait to see how this story reaches its conclusion.

Sophie Turner elaborates on Sansa Stark's final 'Game of Thrones' season

Throughout the years, we've seen some incredible characters come and go in the Seven Kingdoms, with those still around lucky to have kept their lives. One person who has defied the odds on several occasions is Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner. She's been assaulted on every level, and gone from a young and precocious child, to a woman of strength and determination. So, what's ahead for Sansa?

Speaking with Digital Spy, Turner said "she has the strength of her family behind her," and elaborated on Sansa's story, saying: "She's used Littlefinger for all he has. As she said, 'Thank you for all your lessons'. He has nothing left to give her. So she is so empowered. She has a family behind her. She has Littlefinger, Cersei, Margaery, everyone's wisdom and teachings all behind her.

"She's a real, true leader of Winterfell now. And that's where we first see her – as a very protective, empowered lady in charge. It's the first time you ever see her like that, and it's so amazing to see her like that – kind of owning her destiny."

Whether or not this means Sansa will make it to the end of the six episodes with her life still intact remains to be seen, but Turner's words do promise a brilliant end to the journey we've seen her go on.

Turner continued: "To be able to take her through the motions of being beaten down, and growing and eventually evolving – literally season by season, you see a huge change in her.

"And now we've got to the point where she's this steely, strong, manipulative, intelligent, kind, young woman, and it's completely the opposite of who she was at the beginning of the series."

Bring on season 8 - this is one ride we're ready to see come to a satisfying end!

'Game of Thrones' will return for its eighth and final season on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK at some point in 2019.