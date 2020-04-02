Sophie Turner has joked Joe Jonas is a ''psychopath'' for wearing jeans whilst in self-isolation.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and her husband are staying in together amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Referencing an internet meme, she told host Conan O'Brien via video chat for his show 'Conan at Home': ''I mean, this is something that's only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw ... it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?' Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim trousers at home - where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers. This is the most dressed up I've been in days. I'm wearing my sweatpants. I'm business on top, party on the bottom.''

Sophie is ''loving'' being in quarantine at home with Joe but he feels like he's in ''prison'' as he is a ''social butterfly''.

She said: ''I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great. Joe and I ... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me.''