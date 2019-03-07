Sophie Turner credits Joe Jonas with helping her find her ''happiness''.

The 'Game of Thrones' star is engaged to the Jonas Brothers musician, and has said that after struggling with her ''sense of self'' for several years, finding love with Joe - whom she plans to marry this summer - helped her find herself, and discover happiness outside of acting.

Speaking in a joint interview with her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams for Glamour magazine, she said: ''I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'

''A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am - and find my happiness in things other than acting.''

The 23-year-old star and the 'Sucker' hitmaker got engaged in October 2017 following almost a year of dating, and previously revealed she was enjoying her engagement.

She said: ''I'm still like: Holy s**t! I'm engaged...

''It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.

''There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career.''

And although their wedding is still a little way off, 21-year-old Maisie already knows she'll be a bridesmaid at the event.

When asked if she was hoping to secure the position, she said last year: ''Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though.''