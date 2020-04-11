Sophie Turner would love to return to the 'X-Men' franchise.

The 24-year-old actress - who stars as Phoenix in the money-spinning film series - has admitted she'd relish the opportunity to reprise her role in the future.

In a video chat seen on Twitter, she shared: ''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey.

''I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience ... we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.''

Sophie is currently starring in the TV series 'Survive', in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilisation.

The actress hopes the new show will make those suffering with mental illness feel ''less alone''.

Sophie - who is married to Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas - said: ''What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion. It felt real to me.

''I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place.''

The former 'Game of Thrones' star also believes 'Survive' will help to make people feel less alone.

She added: ''I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too.''