'Game of Thrones' has entertained millions across the globe for seven seasons to-date. With shocking twists and turns, and a whole host of characters that viewers have taken into their hearts, it's one of the most talked about and successful shows of the modern day.

Though we know 'GoT' will come to an end with its next season of six episodes, there's already been one spinoff confirmed, taking place thousands of years before the events of the current series. Other spinoff shows are also in the works behind-the-scenes, so it's fair to say we haven't seen the last of the Seven Kingdoms; we're simply edging closer towards the end of this particular story.

What will happen is anybody's guess, but Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, has been opening up a little bit about the series' final scenes.

Speaking with Digital Spy, whilst keen not to give too much away, the actress teased: "For me - without giving anything away, I guess - I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show's ending really is. People have come up with so many fan theories about how it's going to end and who will end up where and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I'm very satisfied with that and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that too."

There has been plenty of chatter about who will be sitting on the Iron Throne when all is said and done - if anybody at all - and exactly which characters will still have their lives intact when the series comes to its conclusion. Audiences are hoping for some vengeance for the remaining Stark characters, who seem to have been taken advantage of at every turn, and fans are looking forward to seeing exactly how Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) will react when she finds out her close friend and now lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is her nephew. That may turn her stomach, but we think his claim to the throne, should he wish to take it, may anger her more than anything else.

'Game of Thrones' returns for its eighth and final season to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.