Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams used to kiss each other on the set of 'Game of Thrones' to ''freak people out''.

The actresses - who portray sisters Sansa and Arya Stark respectively in the popular HBO fantasy series - have opened up about their close bond and how they used peck each other to check that their co-stars were ''following the script''.

Sophie also revealed that many people confuse them for a couple and admitted she can understand why, as she is ''obsessed'' with her pal and even stalks her on social media.

Speaking in their joint interview with GLAMOUR UK, Sophie spilled: ''People always think Maisie and I are a couple.

''I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know ... I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams.

''I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!

''Even though we are sisters [in 'Game of Thrones'], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit.

''It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script.''

The 23-year-old star - who is engaged to Joe Jonas - added how the 21-year-old Emmy-winner is her ''protector''.

She said: ''Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too.

''I know if anything happened - especially if it was on Game Of Thrones, which it never, ever would - she'd go crazy and protect me ... Maisie is my strong home.''

Maisie also revealed that Sophie has got her through many ''messy'' break-ups and that she suggested she should have therapy, which is the best thing she has ever done and advises other people to turn to in difficult times.

She said: ''Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend.

''I can't tell you the amount of times Sophie said, 'Go to therapy' before I actually did.

''She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups.

''Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call.

''I think therapy is so important.

''You should absolutely speak to someone, even if in your head you go, 'Yeah, I knew that!''