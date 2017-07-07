Finally making its return in just over a week, critically-acclaimed HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' will be on everyone's lips for the next couple of months, as it undoubtedly delivers some action-packed episodes, full of twists and turns as the series nears its grand finale and eighth, conclusive season.

Sophie Turner has held the role of Sansa Stark for six full seasons to-date

For six seasons to-date, we've seen those working on the show deal out some meaty storylines, following the plot woven throughout the original but incomplete novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' by George R R Martin at times, but deviating from his plot on a number of occasions to serve the viewers who have read the books something fresh and unique. Now, all the scenes we'll see will be new ones, as the show has leapt ahead of where Martin's got up to with his book series, so there will be surprises with every episode.

One of the show's most beloved characters, who actually started out as widely hated by a lot of the viewing public, Sansa Stark is still a present and important piece in the 'Game of Thrones', so what does actress Sophie Turner who plays her expect from the character's future? Will Sansa be intent on taking revenge against all those who have wronged her and the Stark family?

"I do wonder if it'd be kind of impossible for this world and all of these people who she's surrounded herself with, of course that would rub off on her," she explained in a chat with Time. "And she'd be learning things from them and since the age of 13 she hasn't been with her family and had those Stark morals reiterated to her on a daily basis. She's had to do that herself and over this period of five years she's been away from her family, she will have one way or another been swept up in this world of betrayal and revenge. I do wonder if she'll falter a little. She's spent so long trying to survive and see her family again - it's the only thing that's kept her going and motivated, when so many times, she could have given up.

Sophie Turner with Alfie Allen on the set of 'Game of Thrones' season 6

"So I think she may change a little, but at the end of the day, I think her heart is still good. The way she deals with her problems and her enemies may be different from how she would have dealt with them in the day when she was 13 or so."

It's good to know that Sansa won't be turning into some evil entity of the 'Thrones' universe, though we wouldn't blame her after all of the terrible trials and tribulations she's been through at the hands of the Lannister family or the late, evil Ramsay Bolton. Knowing that she'll be keeping her morals moving forward, but hoping to gain one up on everybody who has crossed the Starks is exactly how the majority of fans hoped to see her story progress. It's going to be an exciting ride.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 debuts on July 16 on HBO in the US, and on July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.