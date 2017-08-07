This week's episode of 'Game Of Thrones' was another brilliant burst of action and drama, with more big moves being made by everybody involved and Drogon finally getting to jump right into the midst of it all, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) sat on his back whilst he did so.

Sophie Turner returned to 'Game of Thrones' this season as Sansa Stark

With so many major things happening this week, it's hard to remember absolutely everything that went down - especially after that shock episode ending - but one thing that everybody is sure to remember is yet another Stark family reunion.

When Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) returned to Winterfell in last week's episode, viewers were left a little put off by his new, strange state of mind. When meeting his sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) once more, he didn't tell her any of the important information he had discovered, instead opting to let her know how beautiful she looked on the night she was raped.

So, when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) made her way through the Winterfell gates this week, we hoped for something a little more friendly. That's exactly what we got, as Sansa and Arya embraced and even joked around with one another. Arya was also gifted the Valyrian dagger that was used in an attempt to kill Bran back in season 1 by her brother, but he again looked subdued and strange when interacting with his sister.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the heartwarming sister-to-sister scenes this week, Turner said: "Our first scene together was our reunion scene and we f***ed up so many times. We couldn't keep a straight face! Our relationship is so close, but it’s only that fun side, never the business side. I was nervous. It just terrified me. It’s like performing for your mom. When somebody is watching you don’t do it quite as well."

Williams added: "It was the weirdest thing when we shot our first scene together. We were both embarrassed to do our thing in front of each other. It took a few hours for us to get serious and actually do it. Later it was fine on set and we could concentrate, but it was so hard to get into character with Sophie in front of me."

When the two did kick into gear however, the scenes were some of the show's most exciting to witness. Bringing the Stark family back together is something fans have been waiting for the show to do ever since the tragic events of the Red Wedding, all the way back in season 3.

Those messed up scenes described by the two women will likely be making an appearance in the yearly gag reel released by the 'Game of Thrones' team, so we've probably got some great Stark family reunion moments to still come!

'Game of Thrones' season 7 continues Sundays on HBO in the US and Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.