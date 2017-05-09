Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Sophie Ellis-bextor Pictures

'Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains' exhibition red carpet premiere - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 9th May 2017

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing live in concert - Edinburgh United Kingdom - Monday 20th February 2017

Sophie Ellis Bextor Union Chapel - London United Kingdom - Saturday 3rd December 2016

School of Rock Opening Night London - London United Kingdom - Monday 14th November 2016

Celebrities leaving the Sunday Brunch studios - London United Kingdom - Sunday 6th November 2016

Gang Show at the Groucho Club - London United Kingdom - Sunday 23rd October 2016

Sink The Pink at The Troxy - London United Kingdom - Sunday 12th June 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Guys and Dolls media night at the Phoenix Theatre in London. - London United Kingdom - Thursday 14th April 2016

Sophie Ellis Bextor at Sexy Fish - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 5th April 2016

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Monday 29th February 2016

Creme de la Mer VIP dinner - London United Kingdom - Thursday 21st January 2016

Red Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London United Kingdom - Monday 12th October 2015

Nepal Youth Foundation - London United Kingdom - Thursday 1st October 2015

Popular

Sophie Ellis-Bextor perform at the Union Chapel as part of The Flying Seagull Project's benefit concert for child refugees. -...

Sophie Ellis Bextor Union Chapel

Sophie Ellis-Bextor perform at the Union Chapel as part of The Flying Seagull Project's benefit concert for child refugees. -...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the red carpet for the opening night of School of Rock held at New London Theatre -...

School of Rock Opening Night London

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the red carpet for the opening night of School of Rock held at New London Theatre -...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor seen leaving the Sunday Brunch studios - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 6th November 2016

Celebrities leaving the Sunday Brunch studios

Sophie Ellis-Bextor seen leaving the Sunday Brunch studios - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 6th November 2016

Sophie Ellis Bextor and Nick Jones attending the Gang Show at the Groucho Club in Soho, London, United Kingdom -...

Gang Show at the Groucho Club

Sophie Ellis Bextor and Nick Jones attending the Gang Show at the Groucho Club in Soho, London, United Kingdom -...

Sophie Ellis Bextor - Sink The Pink at The Troxy - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 12th June 2016

Sink The Pink at The Troxy

Sophie Ellis Bextor - Sink The Pink at The Troxy - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 12th June 2016

Sophie Ellis-Bextor , singer - Celebrities arrive for the Guys and Dolls media night at the Phoenix Theatre in London....

Guys and Dolls media night at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor , singer - Celebrities arrive for the Guys and Dolls media night at the Phoenix Theatre in London....

Sophie Ellis Bextor - Sophie Ellis Bextor and her mother Janet Ellis enjoy dinner at Mayfair Restaurant Sexy Fish celebrating...

Sophie Ellis Bextor at Sexy Fish

Sophie Ellis Bextor - Sophie Ellis Bextor and her mother Janet Ellis enjoy dinner at Mayfair Restaurant Sexy Fish celebrating...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 'Thomas and Friends - Sordor's Legend of the Lost Treasure' UK Film Premiere, London at Odeon Leicester...

Thomas and Friends UK Premiere

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 'Thomas and Friends - Sordor's Legend of the Lost Treasure' UK Film Premiere, London at Odeon Leicester...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - T in the Park 2014 - Day 2 - Performances - Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Kinross, United Kingdom...

T in the Park 2014 - Day 2 - Performances

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - T in the Park 2014 - Day 2 - Performances - Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Kinross, United Kingdom...

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - The Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2014 (BAFTA) - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 18th...

The TV BAFTA Awards 2014

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - The Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2014 (BAFTA) - Arrivals - London, United Kingdom - Sunday 18th...

Sophie Ellis Bextor BGC Annual Global Charity Day held at Churchill Place. London, England - 11.09.12

Sophie Ellis Bextor BGC Annual Global Charity Day held at Churchill Place. London, England - 11.09.12

Sophie Ellis-Bextor The Cosmopolitan's Ultimate Women Awards 2011 - Arrivals London, England - 03.11.11

Sophie Ellis-Bextor The Cosmopolitan's Ultimate Women Awards 2011 - Arrivals London, England - 03.11.11

Sophie Ellis Bextor The grand opening of Mantra Garden Bar and Nightclub in Maynooth Dublin, Ireland - 03.07.09

Sophie Ellis Bextor The grand opening of Mantra Garden Bar and Nightclub in Maynooth Dublin, Ireland - 03.07.09

Sophie Ellis Bextor Revolutionary Road UK film premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 18.01.09

Sophie Ellis Bextor Revolutionary Road UK film premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square - Arrivals London, England - 18.01.09

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing live at the O2 Arena London, England - 05.09.07

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing live at the O2 Arena London, England - 05.09.07

