Solange Knowles has revealed she’s been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder, after cancelling her New Year’s Eve performance at the Afropunk Festival in South Africa.

The singer, 31, revealed her diagnosis in a lengthly Instagram post on Wednesday, explaining she had been “quietly treating” the disorder for the past five months.

Solange at the 2017 Met Gala

“Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times,” Solange captioned a photo of herself. “Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE.”

She continued, “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder. [It’s] been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.”

More: Jay-Z Breaks Silence On His One And Only Fight With Solange Knowles

Solange went on to explain that her diagnosis was “complicated” and that she is “still learning so much myself,” but her doctors had not cleared her for the long flight to South Africa and to perform at the festival.

She promised fans she would return to South Africa with Afropunk, adding that it was “extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”

Solange ended the post by looking to the year ahead, “As a part of the self-care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018,” she wrote.

“This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life… Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”