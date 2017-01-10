Having been the toast of the music world in 2016 with her album A Seat At The Table, Solange Knowles has been interviewed by a journalist who arguably knows her better than anyone else – her older sister Beyonce!

The 30 year old singer’s third studio record finished at, or near, the top of a great many music publications’ albums of the year, and she sat down with her older sister – who released a masterpiece of her own in 2016 as well in the shape of Lemonade – and was interviewed about her writing process and inspirations for Interview magazine.

In the feature, published on Tuesday (January 10th) for the magazine’s February edition, Solange and Beyonce spoke about their shared childhood and what it was like growing up in Houston.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:25am PST

It was another family affair for Solange, having gotten her mother and father to actively participate in the making of her album, and she acknowledged this while announcing the article via her Instagram.

“After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me… It is one of my favourite talks to date.”

More: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit Beyonce and Jay Z

Their sisterly bond shone through on several occasions in the interview, including one time where Beyonce enquires about the influence she had on her younger sister.

“Honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?” Beyonce asks. “You did a kicka** job,” Solange said happily to Bey, who is five years her senior. Aww… “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the thirty years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads… We can count on one hand.”

She also revealed the meaning behind the song ‘Cranes In The Sky’, saying that it was about her break-up with the father of her son, and was written nearly eight years ago.

“It was a really rough time,” she said. “We were junior high school sweethearts, and so much of your identity in junior high is built on who you’re with. You see the world through the lens of how you identify and have been identified at that time. So I really had to take a look at myself, outside of being a mother and a wife, and internalize all of these emotions that I had been feeling through that transition.”

More: Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar announced for Coachella 2017