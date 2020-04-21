Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana.

The 47-year-old actress has shot a stunning campaign for the Italian fashion house to celebrate the company's Devotion bag.

She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: ''I'm so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag! This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!! #ad #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly #DGFamily (sic).''

The picture shows Sofia wearing a sheer black dress and holding the bag as she relaxes in a beautiful Italian setting.

Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana recently joined forces with Italy's Humanitas University to support its research into coronavirus.

The life-threatening virus has created chaos around the world and the fashion house has announced plans to help efforts to get the situation under control.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said: ''We felt we had to do something to fight this devastating virus, which started from China but is threatening all mankind. In these cases, it is important to make the right choice.''

Professor Alberto Mantovani is leading the Humanitas University research team.

And the designers are determined to do whatever they can to help the fight against the virus.

They said: ''Prof. Mantovani told us the African fable about a hummingbird: while all the other animals were fleeing from a fire in the forest, it flew in the opposite direction, continuing to bring water in the attempt to put out the fire.

''We understood that in any case it was worth doing something. Even a very small gesture can have enormous significance.''

The designers feel a ''moral duty'' to ''help to solve this dramatic problem''.

They said: ''Supporting scientific research is a moral duty for us. We hope our contribution will help to solve this dramatic problem.''