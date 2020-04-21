Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and has shot a stunning campaign for the Italian fashion house to celebrate the company's Devotion bag.
Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana.
The 47-year-old actress has shot a stunning campaign for the Italian fashion house to celebrate the company's Devotion bag.
She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: ''I'm so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag! This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!! #ad #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly #DGFamily (sic).''
The picture shows Sofia wearing a sheer black dress and holding the bag as she relaxes in a beautiful Italian setting.
Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana recently joined forces with Italy's Humanitas University to support its research into coronavirus.
The life-threatening virus has created chaos around the world and the fashion house has announced plans to help efforts to get the situation under control.
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said: ''We felt we had to do something to fight this devastating virus, which started from China but is threatening all mankind. In these cases, it is important to make the right choice.''
Professor Alberto Mantovani is leading the Humanitas University research team.
And the designers are determined to do whatever they can to help the fight against the virus.
They said: ''Prof. Mantovani told us the African fable about a hummingbird: while all the other animals were fleeing from a fire in the forest, it flew in the opposite direction, continuing to bring water in the attempt to put out the fire.
''We understood that in any case it was worth doing something. Even a very small gesture can have enormous significance.''
The designers feel a ''moral duty'' to ''help to solve this dramatic problem''.
They said: ''Supporting scientific research is a moral duty for us. We hope our contribution will help to solve this dramatic problem.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Carl Casper is a chef working at one of the top restaurants of Miami. Food...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...