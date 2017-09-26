Colombian superstar of hilarious sitcom Modern Family, Sofia Vergara, has been announced as the highest paid TV actress in the world for the sixth year in a row. Forbes’ annual list has declared the 45-year-old's earnings at a staggering $41million during the last year.

The actress, who has played Gloria Pritchett in the American sitcom since 2009, earns $500,000 per episode but has topped up her earnings with a number of films, including the Emoji Movie, and a significant number of endorsement deals.

The Latin beauty is the spokesperson for Head & Shoulders and has been the star of adverts for Covergirl Cosmetics, gyms, furniture collections, supermarkets and restaurants.

Vergara’s nearest rival is Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco - who plays Penny in the geek-based sitcom - who has increased her earnings by $2 million in the past year to a total of $26,500,000, in spite of taking a $100,000 per episode pay cut, alongside her major Big Bang Theory co-stars, to ensure newer cast members Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earned larger salaries.

In addition to Cuoco’s earnings dropping, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay and Vergara's Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen earnings have also reduced with actresses including Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo earning around $2 million less than they did in 2016.

House of Cards actress Robin Wright is the newest star to enter the top ten despite revealing she is yet to receive equal pay with her male co-star, Kevin Spacey for the hit Netflix series.

Speaking about the disparity between her own salary as a woman and that of her male co-star, the 51-year-old star said recently: "I don't think I'm getting paid the same amount.

"They told me I was getting a raise. But... I don't think so. I really don't like being duped. It's such a male-dominant workforce still. There's a conditioning. And changing the condition of men is what needs to happen."