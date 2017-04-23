Universal will bring 'The Mummy' back to the big screen later this year with yet another reboot, bringing 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 'Star Trek Beyond' breakout star Sofia Boutella to the franchise as the villainous Egyptian princess, Ahmanet. Once promised to become the next ruler of Egypt, she was betrayed by her own father who then had a son and chose him to skip to the front of the line for the throne, becoming the Pharaoh and forcing Ahmanet into a lifetime of darkness.

Sofia Boutella plays the villain in the new 'The Mummy' movie

Though Ahmanet was thought to be safely entombed forevermore in a crypt deep beneath the desert, the ancient princess is awakened in the modern day and brings with her a malevolence that has been brewing for eternity.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Boutella spoke about what she deemed to be hugely important when bringing her role to life: "It was important to me that this character had a backstory, you know? It's the first time that you see a female Mummy.

"She can't be just a monster walking around scaring people. There needs to be something significant her shining through. To explore that psychology in her, what happened to her as a woman: Being deceived, because there's a boy who comes into the picture all of a sudden."

Boutella also recalled how she went back and watched the 1932 version of 'The Mummy', while also researching Egyptian mythology and civilisation. "I researched kings and queens: How they would carry themselves, how they were painted and portrayed," she said. "I needed to get inside of Ahmanet, and I needed to find that rhythm."

Throughout the flick, Boutella will star alongside Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance, Annabella Wallis, Marwan Kenzari and Jake Johnson as she makes history as the franchise's first female villain.

Exactly where her story will go is of course still up in the air, but based on what we've seen in teasers to-date, we're expecting big things.

More: Photos - Sofia Boutella Filming 'The Mummy'

'The Mummy' hits cinemas on Friday, June 9, 2017.